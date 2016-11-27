Crux collaborate with photographer and designer

Crux

CRUX has collaborated with two local creatives to produce a music video for Smiling Man, the fourth single from the album Ego Vs Ego, which was released early this year. Smiling Man is a dark atmospheric composition accompanied with an even darker narration, voiced by Jeff Clement, that reaches a climax in various parts of the plot.

The idea to create an obscure music video came when Crux met Steven Levi Vella, a film director known for his sinister style. He suggested using the latest collection Parascandålo 1 on the models involved in this project. Local brand Parascandålo had previously reached out to Crux asking them to perform at a fashion show held in Vittoriosa during the Malta Fashion Week.

Steven Levi Vella, Bertram Cachia, Keith Bunce, Marco Parascandalo, Karl Gauci, and Martin DeBattista.

The music video was showcased last week at The Funky Monkey in Manoel Island, followed with a DJ set by Crux.

Parascandålo also created a limited edition Parascandålo X Crux t-shirt for the occasion. Formed in 2014, Crux is one of the newest arrivals on the Maltese music scene but, behind the dark veils, one finds some familiar faces with a wealth of experience and talent – a not so much a band, but rather a musical collective brought together by a love for synthesised sounds.

The end result is a seamless sound that all at once references the electronic vanguard of our time, yet also evokes the spirit of those artists who pioneered the genre.