Celebrating Tchaikovksy’s enchanting ballet

The Nutcracker, a truly mesmerising classical ballet loved by audiences of all ages, is being screened live directly from London’s Royal Opera House at the Eden Cinemas on December 8 at 8.15pm.

Tchaikovsky’s overture transforms this magical tale into the most enchanting of performances. Choreographed by Peter Wright, the many charming elements of this ballet are brought to life, continuing to make The Nutcracker one of the most popular ballets of all times. Set designs by Julia Trevelyan Oman continue to light up the stage, adding that magical Christmas touch in the most spectacular of ways.

This year’s production will also be in celebration of Peter Wright’s 90th birthday, ensuring the performance will be even more spectacular than ever.

The Nutcracker unfolds over two glorious acts. Act 1 takes place on Christmas Eve where Drosselmeyer gives young Clara a nutcracker doll, leading to an array of events, including a magically growing Christmas tree, a midnight battle of toy soldiers and a magical snowstorm. As the ballet moves on to Act II, audiences are transported to the Kingdom of Sweets, were the Sugar Plum Fairy is introduced in her glittering court, in a series of dazzling dances.

The ballet experience is enhanced through dimmed theatre lighting and amplified sound, giving audiences that real feel of the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden.

Tickets for The Nutcracker are being sold at €18 for adults and €10 for under 16s. Encore screenings will be held on December 11 at 3pm and December 27 at 4pm. Tickets for the encore screenings are €15 for adults and €10 for children, including free parking.

Tickets are available online at www.edencinemas.com.mt