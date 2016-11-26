Trump says he will do all he can to help Cuban people

US President-elect Donald Trump said that his administration, which takes office January 20, would "do all it can" to help boost freedom and prosperity for Cuban people after the death of Fidel Castro.

"Though the tragedies, deaths and pain caused by Fidel Castro cannot be erased, our administration will do all it can to ensure the Cuban people can finally begin their journey toward prosperity and liberty," Trump said in a statement.

"While Cuba remains a totalitarian island, it is my hope that today marks a move away from the horrors endured for too long, and toward a future in which the wonderful Cuban people finally live in the freedom they so richly deserve," he said.

Meanwhile, US President Barack Obama in a statement offered his condolences to Fidel Castro's family and added that history would judge Castro's impact on Cuba and around the world.

"At this time of Fidel Castro's passing, we extend a hand of friendship to the Cuban people," Obama said. "History will record and judge the enormous impact of this singular figure on the people and world around him."

Obama added that during his presidency he had worked to "put the past behind us," while working on a future that was built on those things that were in common.