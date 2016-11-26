Residents flee as Israel wildfires advance

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The community of Nataf is among the latest to face the threat of destruction from Israel's advancing wildfires.

Some buildings have already been swallowed up by the flames.

Border police have been going from door to door making sure residents have heeded warnings to leave their homes near Jerusalem.

Israeli firefighters have been joined by Palestinian counterparts along with emergency crews from Greece, Cyprus, Croatia, Italy, Russia and Turkey.

A US Supertanker, considered the most advanced fire-fighting aircraft in the world, arrived yesterday to bolster their efforts.

The wildfires are burning through the wooded hills around Jerusalem, and in northern areas. They've also spread to parts of the West Bank.

Thirteen people have been arrested on suspicion of arson.