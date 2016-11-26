Punk memorabilia worth millions burnt on Thames by Sex Pistols' manager's son

Joe Corre burns his £5 million punk collection on a boat.

Rare punk memorabilia worth millions of pounds has been torched in the middle of the River Thames.

Joe Corre, the son of Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren and Dame Vivienne Westwood, burnt the items - said to be worth £5 million - alongside effigies of politicians loaded with fireworks.

Dummies of David Cameron, George Osborne and Boris Johnson were among those engulfed in flames as part of the protest, on a boat near the Albert Bridge in Chelsea, London.

Corre, 48, who founded lingerie company Agent Provocateur, hit out at "nostalgic" celebrations marking the 40th anniversary of punk and called on people to take action against climate change.

Punk was never, never meant to be nostalgic - and you can't learn how to be one at a Museum of London workshop

A crowd - including Dame Vivienne - gathered to watch as Corre lit a chest of his belongings, including punk fashion items, Sex Pistols posters and other memorabilia.

Corre, who was wearing a top hat and bandanna tied around his head, told the crowd: "Punk was never, never meant to be nostalgic - and you can't learn how to be one at a Museum of London workshop.

"Punk has become another marketing tool to sell you something you don't need. The illusion of an alternative choice. Conformity in another uniform."

Corre previously said he was angered by Punk London's plans to mark 40 years of the sub-culture.

The programme, which includes events, gigs and exhibitions, is supported by partners including the Mayor of London, British Library and British Film Institute (BFI).

Corre said he wanted to highlight "the hypocrisy at the core of this hijacking of 40 years of Anarchy In The UK" in a blog post about the protest.

The Sex Pistols' debut single was released on November 26 1976 - exactly four decades ago.

Loud fireworks were launched from the boat, which was decorated with Grim Reaper figures holding flags and a banner which read: "Extinction! Your future".

Dame Vivienne told the crowd to switch to green energy following her son's demonstration.

Leaning out of the back window on the top of a green double-decker bus, parked on the river bank, she said: "This is the first step towards a free world. It's the most important thing you could ever do in your life."

She added: "I never knew what to say before... ever since punk... we never had a strategy then, that's why we never got anywhere.

"This is so ridiculously easy. Let's all have a laugh and stay alive."

Several fire engines, a fire service boat and police cars attended the protest.