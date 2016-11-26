Advert
Saturday, November 26, 2016, 07:43

Britain's 'most married man' to wed 9th bride

Britain's "most married man" is to wed his ninth bride - who is 42 years his junior.

Ron Sheppard, 68, is to tie the knot with Filipino Cristel Marquez Lalec, 26, after divorcing wife number eight, Weng, who was also originally from the Phillipines.

He told the Mirror:

"People say I must be brave to have taken this on. Marrying a girl over 40 years younger is not brave. Having nine mother-in-laws - that's bravery."

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch what happens when an e-cigarette...

  2. Watch: French "Spiderman" climbs...

  3. Spaniel Oscar goes from fat to fit to...

  4. Watch - Australian police chase goes to...

  5. Underpants hero tells of brief encounter...

  6. Britain's 'most married man' to wed 9th...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 26-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed