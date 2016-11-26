Britain's 'most married man' to wed 9th bride

Britain's "most married man" is to wed his ninth bride - who is 42 years his junior.

Ron Sheppard, 68, is to tie the knot with Filipino Cristel Marquez Lalec, 26, after divorcing wife number eight, Weng, who was also originally from the Phillipines.

He told the Mirror:

"People say I must be brave to have taken this on. Marrying a girl over 40 years younger is not brave. Having nine mother-in-laws - that's bravery."