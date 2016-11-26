Watch: Raw sewage pumped into St Paul's Bay

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Footage showed the water turning brown.

Footage has emerged of raw sewage once again polluting the sea at St Paul's Bay this morning, forcing the cancellation of a sailing club for youngsters.

Just metres from the quay, the water was seen bubbling brown with bits of toilet paper floating to the surface as the two pumps failed to pump the sewage of the area to the wastewater plant.

The problem with sewage being pumped into the sea has been reported to the authorities though the Malta Young Sailors' Club said it has had enough as complaints fall on deaf ears.

"It's been going on for years. This has to stop. This morning we had to send 16 kids back home. We can't risk anybody getting infected," Malta national sailing coach Jean-Paul Fleri Soler told Times of Malta.

The problem normally crops up when there is a problem with the pumps, often because of blockages, or else due to heavy rainfall, which means the wastewater plant cannot cope.

But Mr Fleri Soler said the least the authorities could do is to extend the pipes excreting raw sewage - the ones in St Paul's Bay are located in the water just five metres away from shore.

"It's bad enough that this summer we had to contend with the fish slime polluting our bays, this is the last thing we need," said the coach of Malta's Under-16 team.

The concerns have grown as Malta prepares to host the 16th edition of Euromed regatta from December 17, which will host 220 competitors from 18 nations.