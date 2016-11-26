Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says the Nationalist Party was granted two extra seats in Parliament yesterday in what Opposition leader Simon Busuttil termed a “moral victory” after a four-year struggle. In another story, the newspaper says the Public Accounts Committee will on Monday discuss a request by the doctors’ association and the country’s second largest trade union to investigate the deal on the privatisation of three hospitals.

The Malta Independent also leads with the story that the Constitutional Court has granted the Nationalist Party two extra seats following the vote counting mistakes in the 2013 election.

In-Nazzjon dedicates all its front page to a photo of Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil and a quote from him saying “We will get there”.

L-Orizzont says that the Constitutional Court gave the PN two seats although it deserved only one.