New management structure for Vitals Global Healthcare

The management structure of Vitals Global Healthcare has been further strengthened with the addition of Eric Buehrens, as Chief Operating Officer, the company said.

The VGH senior management team is led by CEO Armin Ernst.

Dr Ernst is a Harvard-trained and globally-renowned pulmonologist with seven textbooks and over 200 manuscripts to his credit.

He obtained his healthcare management degree from Harvard University and, before joining Vitals Global Healthcare, held clinical and administrative leadership roles in major academic medical centers, large integrated hospital based systems, and ambulatory care settings in the United States.

Dr Ernst will lead the team of professionals who will see Karin Grech, St Luke’s, and Gozo hospitals transformed into world class medical facilities providing more beds, services, and programs to the public.

Assisting Dr Ernst is Mr Buehrens, who joined the healthcare industry over 20 years ago, following a prolific career in industry in the United States.

After serving as deputy provost for administration at Harvard Medical School, he took on several leadership roles at a major Harvard Medical School teaching hospital and within other healthcare systems. He has placed particular focus on taking a structured approach to quality improvement in operations.

Mark Lisher joins VGH as chief financial officer. Mr Lisher is a highly experienced finance professional with over 25 years’ experience. He has occupied a number of director and CFO positions in contracting, program management and finance in various sectors and industries.

Mr Lisher has worked in healthcare environments for the last 14 years, in a variety of positions within the National Health Service in the United Kingdom. He is a qualified accountant.