Saturday, November 26, 2016, 12:53

Man injured while ploughing field

A 54-year-old man from Birżebbuġa was grievously injured while ploughing his garden this morning.

The police said the accident happened in Triq San Mikiel at 10.30am.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

