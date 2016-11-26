Maltese crib leaves for the Vatican
The traditional Maltese crib that is being set up at the Vatican to be exhibited at St Peter’s Square left Malta yesterday.
The crib has been packed in two containers and will be on exhibit between the first week of December and January 8.
The crib will then be exhibited at several public places in Malta.
It includes typical characteristics of the Maltese countryside, including architecture, flora and fauna, as well as traditional figures.
