Saturday, November 26, 2016, 13:07

Customs officials seize 30 kilos of undeclared shisha tobacco

Found wrapped in foil in a luggage

Photo: Customs Department

Thirty kilograms of undeclared waterpipe shisha tobacco were seized by the Customs Enforcement Section at Malta International Airport yesterday.

The tobacco was seized when a luggage belonging to a Libyan national who had just landed in Malta was deemed suspicious following an X-ray scan. On opening the luggage, the officials discovered the tobacco wrapped in foil and hidden inside sealed containers of washing powder.

The Libyan national, who has a Maltese residence permit, was placed under arrest and is being investigated by the police.

