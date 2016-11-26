Customs officials seize 30 kilos of undeclared shisha tobacco
Found wrapped in foil in a luggage
Thirty kilograms of undeclared waterpipe shisha tobacco were seized by the Customs Enforcement Section at Malta International Airport yesterday.
The tobacco was seized when a luggage belonging to a Libyan national who had just landed in Malta was deemed suspicious following an X-ray scan. On opening the luggage, the officials discovered the tobacco wrapped in foil and hidden inside sealed containers of washing powder.
The Libyan national, who has a Maltese residence permit, was placed under arrest and is being investigated by the police.
