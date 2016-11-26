Matthew Bonett, Nationalist Party director of information, informs us about the several pension proposals they made to improve pensioners’ quality of life (November 17).

He seems to have forgotten that their 2008 electoral manifesto included a promise to resolve the service pension problem but that they did little about it in their next five years in office. Their GonziPN 2013 electoral manifesto service pension promise sounded more credible and included some costings of how to seriously start to tackle the problem.

We are not yet aware that BusuttilPN has even accepted responsibility for carrying forward the 2013 promise.

The service pension problem is due to a Maltese pension law, dating from 1979, that permits the state to steal varying portions of the social security pension that a worker contributed to, and should be entitled to. Some pensioners are defrauded by up to an annual €7,000. If that weren’t enough institutionalised social discrimination, Bonett’s party prepared legislation (when last in office) for a new second pillar/service pension system which would be exempt from the punitive 1979 legislation.

Ex-RAF service pensioners have been claiming that the Labour Party has promised them a solution to their pension problem. Does this mean they might be the only service pensioners to have their pension problem solved by the present administration? Is more social discrimination to pensioners possible?