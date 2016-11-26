Naked and on the phone

If one were to go out in his birthday suit, certainly one can expect that heads will turn and look. Some will smile, some will frown. But all will give the sight attention.

However, when one sees a driver using a mobile phone, it is evident that not too many would mull over the sight. It seems that many are not at all bothered. Of course, that’s not the case if one were to make a mistake while driving. Some motorist could even react aggressively.

But mobile phone use? No, that seems acceptable.

So, perhaps, society as a whole is partly to blame for the numerous accidents we’re having on our roads. One is never ashamed not to observe the speed limit (did you even know that on flyovers it’s 40?).

One is never ashamed to change lanes, driving over a painted traffic island, overtaking at a continuous white line, parking at a bend or speeding up right after going past a speed camera.

That’s because society takes umbrage at the naked body but not at acts that take the bodysix feet under. Likewise, it will debate till cows come home about how life is possibly terminated by the morning-after pill but not about whether the fine for driving using a mobile phone should get real as it can be deadly.

From what I gather, the government even boasts of how wardens are giving out fewer fines. And, yet, in a short trip one is bound to see at least one offence that can cost lives.

Topsy turvy Mediterranean blood?