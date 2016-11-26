Spartans seal win in second half

GŻIRA UNITED - 0

HAMRUN SPARTANS - 2

Ħamrun Spartans ended a two-match losing streak after beating Gżira United 2-0.

A game that took some time to come to life saw the Spartans lift their performance in the second half to see off the challenge of Gzira with goals from Jorginho and Jake Grech, the best player on the pitch.

A drab first half produced few notable chances.

Mamadou Jallow had a great opportunity to open his account for Gzira United.

The Gambian forward was sent through by Rafael Ledesma but his first touch heavy and his final effort was wide.

The Spartans also threatened when Leandro Wallace hut an excellent through-ball to Jake Grech in the Gzira box but the latter's drive was deflected away for a corner.

David Cassar, the Spartans goalkeeper failed to hold the ball from Ledesma's corner before the Spartans defence cleared.

The game remained short of creativity.

On the half-hour, Jean Patrick Teixeira pulled away from Souleymane Diamoutene but his low shot, from an angle, was beaten away by Boerchio.

Ledesma then wasted an inviting chance for Gzira when his attempted lob landed into Cassar's grateful hands.

The game stopped for a few minutes after Cassar, the Hamrun goalkeeper, and Tony needed medical treatment after the two collided as they went up for the ball during a corner action.

Both sides clearly needed to quicken the pace of their game if they were improve their attacking threat.

Early in the second half, Cassar beat away a low drive from Correa but in their next attack, the Spartans opened the scoring.

Leandro Wallace inspired the move as the Brazilian powered clear on the left before crossing for Jorginho who headed home.

The Spartans pushed for me. They should have increased their lead when Jorginho's floated pass set up Jake Grech but the young playmaker could only get a slight touch to the ball.

Reprieved, Gzira United finally showed signs of raising their game, Conti wasting an inviting chance after getting on the end of Correa's assist.

In a quick counter-attack, the Spartans should have closed it as Jake Grech surged free on the right before sending a perfect pass to Teixeira but his grounder was repelled by Boerchio.

Jallow headed fractionally wide from Correa's cross.

In the dying stages, Hamrun made the points safe when man-of-the-match Jake Grech burst clear on the counter and beat Boerchio with a low drive.