Milan move up to second after impressive away win

Italian giants Milan showed little sign of missing their star striker as they pulled away in the second half, moving within four points of leaders Juventus with an impressive win over Empoli.

Gianluca Lapadula scored twice and Suso continued his impressive form as the duo stepped up in Carlos Bacca's absence to inspire AC Milan to a 4-1 defeat of Empoli.

The visitors went ahead early in a thrilling first half thanks to a clinical finish from Lapadula, but Empoli hit back soon after through former Milan midfielder Riccardo Saponara, who punished an uncharacteristic Gianluigi Donnarumma error to score their first home league goal since September 12.

Empoli were made to rue not making the most of their chances, with Suso - who scored twice in last week's Milan derby against Inter - and a Giacomo Bonaventura-inspired Andrea Costa own goal effectively ending their chances just after the hour.

Lapadula wrapped things up towards the end to justify Vincenzo Montella's faith in his selection as Milan moved second and within four points of leaders Juventus, who play Genoa on Sunday.

Earlier, two first-half goals from Iago Falque fired Torino to a third straight Serie A win and into a share of fourth place as 10-man Chievo went down 2-1.