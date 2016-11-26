Late goals keep 10-man Hibs on track

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

HIBERNIANS - 3

SLIEMA WANDERERS - 1

Hibernians overcame the dismissal of midfielder Jackson Lima to down Sliema Wanderers 3-1.

The Paolites looked to be up against it when, with the score locked at 1-1, Lima was sent off for two cautions but a quick goal from Jorginho put them back in control as Sliema lost the plot in the final stages.

This win lifts Hibs two points clear of Balzan at the top but the latter will return to the summit if they beat Pembroke Athleta tomorrow.

Jurgen Degabriele gave Hibs a 16th-minute lead with a well-struck shot from inside the area after Andrew Cohen's short pass from a free-kick caught Sliema by surprise.

Hibs goalkeeper Andrew Hogg denied Sliema an equaliser when pushing away Denni's free-kick but the Blues were back on level terms nine minutes from half-time.

They were awarded a penalty after Hibs defender Rodolfo Soares floored Matias Muchardi in the box and Denni made no mistake from the spot.

Denni went close once again with a low free-kick that was deflected past the post.

Early in the second half, Glenn Zammit, the Sliema goalkeeper, stopped Jorginho's free-kick and, at the other end, Hogg also distinguished with an excellent save from Mark Scerri's strong drive from close distance.

The woodwork then came to Sliema's rescue as Johann Bezzina's strong drive rattled the post.

Midway into the second half, Hibs suffered a setback when Lima was sent off after earning a second yellow card for a foul on Denni.

After a short pause, owing to Sliema's Farrugia and Hibs wing-back Marcelo Dias requiring medical treatment after an aerial collision, Hibs scored. Bjorn Kristensen set off on a strong run through the middle before freeing Jorginho who flicked the ball past Zammit.

Sliema were shell-shocked but tried to make a reaction.

Brazilian defender Roger headed wide after Denni's corner was cleared before Hogg stopped Farrugia's effort.

Sliema's hopes fizzled out when Hibs scored a third goal in the final stages, thanks to Bezzina who beat Zammit from close in.

Denni, the Sliema forward, was named BOV player of the match.