Convincing win for Floriana

Although St Andrew's recently sprang a surprise when they held title aspirants Birkirkara to draw last week, it was too much to expect another result from them at the expense of high-flying Floriana.

The Greens were in no mood for mercy and their convincing success over nine-man St Andrew's.

Floriana’s flying start came to fruition in the fourth minute. And what a goal it was! Varela took a ball from about 25 metres, advanced and hit a thunderous shot behind the hapless Jake Galea.

On 18 minutes, St Andrews won a free-kick on the right flank. Joseph Farrugia showed all his class with the curling shot for Ziga Kastrevec who fling himself and pushed it goalwards. In came, Jurgen Pisani who failed in his bid to clear the danger with the ball ending at the back of the net for the 1-1.

Floriana again piled up the pressure and they nosed ahead again after 39 minutes. Ryan Camenzuli tried his luck from just outside the box. The ball was deemed to have been intentionally handled by stopper Michael Johnson inside the area. The defender was given his marching orders for a second booking. From the spot-kick Nicolas Chiesa shot his team in the lead. That turned out to be a decisive goal.

The Greens’ ascendancy drew further dividends just before half-time. Varela was first to Enrico Pepe cross and the Argentine headed the ball towards goal only to see his effort cleared off the line. However, assistant referee Christ Francalanza felt sure that the ball had crossed the line and referee Clayton Pisani awarded the goal.

When play resumed after the break, St Andrew's hit back immediately and won a penalty on 49 minutes for a foul by Chiesa on Kyrian Nwoko. Farrugia, however, squandered the opportunity when he fired the ball over.

But in their next move, Amadou Samb ran through a wide-open St Andrew's rearguard before serving the unmarked Chiesa, standing in the box, to blast the ball into the net.

St Andrew's misery compounded nine minutes from time when Karlo Kesinovic was sent off after collecting a second bookable offence.