Birkirkara stretched before scoring victory

BIRKIRKARA: 3

TARXIEN RAINBOWS: 1

After a desperate three-match spell which cost them seven out of a possible of nine points, Birkirkara reclaimed their positive touch after overcoming the obstacle presented by Tarxien Rainbows in a match which had them stretching all their resources before finally getting the victory.

The only incidents of note in the opening period were efforts by Frank Temile, earlier on which swept past the right hand post and Dimitrov whose low effort was easily parried by Andrea Cassar, the Tarxien goalkeeper.

Just on half-time, Dimitrov served Vito Plut on the left flank who hammered a low shot that was stopped by the post.

On 49 minutes, Dimitrov hit a free-kick over the bar but still Birkirkara remained largely unconvincing with their moves never really flourishing beyond the half-way mark.

On the hour mark, Birkirkara introduced Matteo Desira Buttigieg, believed to be the last trump card up Besel’s sleeve in a bid to generate fresh drive in attack. It was Christian Bubalovic, who had the best chance to fire his team in front after 73 minutes but he skied his shot high and wide from just outside the box.

Yet, Desira Buttigieg’s huge influence on Birkirkara was in evidence again when with seven minutes to go, a long ball from the left, caught the Tarxien defence square. The former St Andrew's striker ran for the ball but Matthew Tabone, hot on his trail, hauled him down. From the ensuing spot kick, Plut sent Cassar the wrong way.

The pattern of the game changed instantly. Three minutes from time, Dimitrov's free-kick took a deflection to end beyond Cassar’s reach and into the net. On 89 minutes, Plut rounded his team's victory with a low angled shot that was diverted into his own net by Tabone. Caruana netted a deserved consolation goal for Tarxien in the final minute.

The late ribbon through the last-gasp goals made Birkirkara's parcel a handsome one but they laboured to find their way through a stubborn Tarxien defence.