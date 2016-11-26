Aguero double leads Man City to win at Burnley
Sergio Aguero struck twice as Manchester City came from behind to beat Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor in the Premier League.
Aguero scored the winner in the 60th minute when he fired home at the far post for his 33rd goal in his last 34 games having equalised in the 37th minute when he beat Burnley's stand-in keeper Paul Robinson from close range.
Dean Marney had opened the scoring for Burnley in the 14th minute with a stunning 20-metre volley from Nicolas Otamendi's headed clearance.
City moved top of the table on 30 points, two ahead of Chelsea who travel to the Etihad Stadium next Saturday. Burnley remained in mid-table on 14 points.
