Bayern post record turnover at €626m

Bayern Munich, driven by strong sponsorship and marketing results, posted a record annual turnover of €626.8 million for the 2015-16 fiscal year, up by more than 100 million from the previous year, the club said yesterday.

Bayern said turnover was up by 20 per cent from €523.7 million last fiscal year.

The Bundesliga champions, Germany’s richest club and one of the wealthiest in the world, posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of €142.5 million, up sharply by 28 per cent from €111.3 million.

Bayern won the German league for a record fourth consecutive time in 2016 and clinched the German Cup to secure yet another domestic double. They also reached the Champions League semi-finals.

“Bayern Munich can look back at an outstanding sporting and financial year in 2015-16 which members, staff and friends of the club can be proud of,” the club’s deputy board chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen said in a statement.

Pre-tax profits stood at a club record €53.9 million, up from €31.4 million.

Sponsorship and marketing revenues increased by more than 50 per cent to €169.8 million, from €113.9 million, while income from merchandising was just over €108 million.

Club membership also grew by about 14,000 in 2015-16 to 284,000.

While these figures make the club one of the biggest in the world, television revenues were only a fraction of those of English clubs, with Bayern receiving €83 million, up from €73 million in the previous fiscal period.