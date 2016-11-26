Photos of the week - Times of Malta

Times of Malta presents a selection of its photographers' choice of their best photos over the past days.

Christmas lights are switched on in Republic street Valletta on November 21. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Lightning streaks over St Mark's Tower, a 17th century coastal fortification near Bahar-ic-Caghaq on November 19. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat addresses a conference on changing the employment and industrial relations law on November 18. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

St Michael’s Junior School in Pembroke organised a candlelight vigil on November 18 in solidarity with all the children suffering in war-torn countries. The students prepared touching messages against racism and war. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Syria’s best-known political cartoonist Ali Ferzat speaks to Times of Malta at Europa House in Valletta on November 17. He was in Malta to deliver a lecture organised by the European Parliament Information Office in Malta. In 2011, he was kidnapped by henchmen of the Syrian regime, beaten up and left for dead in a Damascus street.

Syria’s best-known political cartoonist Ali Ferzat shows how his fingers were broken by henchmen of the Syrian regime, during an interview with Times of Malta at Europa House in Valletta on November 17. He was in Malta to deliver a lecture organised by the European Parliament Information Office in Malta. In 2011, he was kidnapped, beaten up and left for dead in a Damascus street.

Former Labour deputy leader Toni Abela is sworn in as a judge at the President’s Palace in Valletta on November 21. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Chief Justice Silvio Camilleri look at a booklet presented to them by the President of Malta whilst Justice Minister Owen Bonnici smiles at the cameras at the Palace in Valletta on November 21. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

One of the racing yachts at this year’s RC44 Championship Tour leg in Malta crosses paths with a local fishing boat during practice at Marsamxett Harbour on November 22. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

One of the racing yachts at this year’s RC44 Championship makes its way out of Marsamxett Harbour during practice on November 22. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Racing yachts at this year’s RC44 Championship Tour leg in Malta head out to sea to practice on November 22. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Sailing yachts battle for position at the RC44 Championship Tour leg in Grand Harbour on November 23. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Aircraft sit on the apron at Malta International Airport at sunset on November 23. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

An aircraft technician walks along the fuselage of a aircraft in a Lufthansa Technik maintenance hangar at Hal-Farrug on November 23. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

An aircraft technician carries out maintenance on an aircraft engine in a Lufthansa Technik hangar at Hal-Farrug on November 23. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

The tail of a Lufthansa airplane is seen outside a Lufthansa Technik maintenance hangar at Malta International Airport on November 23. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A graduate is posed for a photograph after graduating on November 17. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Light spills through a crack in a door on November 18. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The statue of Christ the King on display at the Paola parish church on November 19. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Members of the Mosta Scout Group abseil from Mosta bridge during a fund-raising activity for Id-Dar tal-Providenza on November 19. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Valletta street lamps and a colourful sky on November 23. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Tourists walk across Castille Place in Valletta on November 23. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

The Carmelite Church is framed between two buildings in Valletta on November 23. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A skeleton performs for curious onlookers as they admire the artistry of a puppeteer busking in Valletta’s busy streets on November 21. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

An oilrig towers over buildings as it moves out of Grand Harbour on November 22. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Birkirkara’s Joseph Zerafa (right) advances down the flank as St Andrews’ Kyrian Nwoko gives chase during their Premier League football match at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on November 19. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Sliema Wanderers’ Peter Xuereb (left) and Valletta’s Leandro Aguirre collide during during their Premier League football match at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on November 19. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Balzan’s Bojan Kaljevic (left) celebrates with team mates Abdelkarim Nafti (second left), Alan Da Silva Souza (second right) and Matteo Piciollo after scoring a goal against Mosta during their Premier League football match at the Tedesco Stadium in Hamrun on November 19. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Gżira’s Mamadou Jallow is stopped from advancing forward by Tarxien Rainbows’ Daniel Zerafa as rain lashes down during their Premier League football match at the Tedesco Stadium in Hamrun on November 19. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina