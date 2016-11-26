Etnika's Maddalena’s Marvellous Tripfolk Klabb set for release

Etnika was set up in 2000.

Malta's first world music band Etnika will be releasing their new album titled Maddalena’s Marvellous Tripfolk Klabb.

The popular Maltese band has recently embarked on a new musical direction while remaining true to that which it has always been known for: finding creative ways to present aspects of traditional Maltese music and culture.

The album, which is supported by the Malta Arts Fund, features effected guitars, retro-futuristic synths, unconventional percussion and footwork, deep, groovy bass, raspy sax and haunting whispery vocals.

These are offset by the use of raw traditional folk instruments like the tanbur, żummara, bijambo, żafżafa and flejguta, all played in original ways within the new soundscape.

The new album will be premiered via two shows in Valletta on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4 at Sala San Duminku, 152, Merchants Street Valletta. It is relatively unknown venue, a small underground tier-seated theatre in the middle of Valletta.

Tickets 15 euros come with a free CD and are available from www.ticketline.com.mt. Seating is limited to 200 guests per night.