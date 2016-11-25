Advert
Man who swung dog against train wall jailed in UK

British court hands man lifetime ban on owning pets

CCTV footage revealed the abuse. Photo: PA

A man who swung a dog against a UK train's wall and pushed his foot in the dog's face has been jailed for 21 weeks for animal cruelty.

Kieran Milledge, 22, of no fixed address, was caught on CCTV on a train between Braintree and Witham in Essex on October 10.

Milledge has been jailed and banned from owning animals. Photo: PA

He was seen abusing his Staffordshire bull terrier, Ronnie, hanging him from his lead, swinging him against a wall then putting the dog on a seat and pushing his foot against the dog's face.

Train staff found dog excrement on the train seat, leading them to investigate and find the CCTV footage, British Transport Police said.

Milledge admitted animal cruelty at Chelmsford Magistrates Court and was sentenced on Friday. He was jailed for 21 weeks for animal cruelty and banned from keeping animals for life.

Milledge was also jailed for six months for possession of a bladed article and eight weeks for breaching a suspended sentence order, with the sentences to run concurrently.

Police Sergeant Steven Maguire, from British Transport Police, said: "I welcome today's sentence as it has taken a violent dog abuser off the streets.

"Milledge's cruel beating of his dog was simply inexcusable and I am pleased that he now has an indefinite ban from keeping animals."

