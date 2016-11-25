MSSF U-13 and U-16 competitions in Żebbuġ

St Edwards College boys with coach Bobby Giorev.

There was an entry field of 44 boys and girls, from seven different church and independent schools, for the U-13 and U-16 tennis competitions organised recently by the Malta School Sports Federation (MSSF).

Rebecca Mangion and Francesca Delia, of San Andrea, won the U-13 category for girls with the former player also placing first in the singles overall.

Elisa Buhagiar (San Andrea) was the runner-up and Delia third.

In the U-16 girls, St Michael Foundation School, with Rachel Grech Flores and Micole Miceli in the team, claimed the title.

Grech Flores was the top girl in singles and San Anton’s Francesca Mizzi second. Robin Caruana Montaldo (San Andrea) finished third.

In the U-13 event for boys, St Edwards College, represented by Pavel Krejci-Buttigieg de Piro and Luke Bianco, collected 16 points overall to secure first place.

San Andrea School, represented by Jake Pillow, were the runners-up with eight points and the St Martin’s College duo – Guy M. Barron and Sean Drago – finished with seven points in third place.

In the U-13 singles classification, Krejci-Buttigieg de Piro placed first ahead of Pillow and Bianco in that order.

In boys’ U-16 overall, San Anton School (Sean Buttigieg and Matthew Grixti) were the top pair with 19 points as St Michael’s Foundation (Liam Delicata and Mishayel Rivoltini) settled for second, two points less than San Anton.

The pairs from St Aloysius, San Andrea, St Edwards and St Martin’s all tied in the third place with 10 points each.

In U-16 singles, Delicata placed first ahead of Matthew Grixti and Thomas Grixti third.

All matches were played at the Żebbuġ Tennis Club.