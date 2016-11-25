Valletta and Ħamrun Spartans start league campaign on a high

Everton Veve (left) has scored four goals as Ħamrun beat Qormi 14-4. Photo: Joe Borg

Valletta and Ħamrun Spartans began the new Gatorade Futsal League season on a high after winning their opening-day encounters.

Champions Valletta launched their title defence with a 7-1 victory over Marsascala.

The score may give the impression that it was a one-sided encounter but it wasn’t easy for the Citizens as they had to rely on their experienced players to break down Marsascala’s stubborn defending throughout the match.

The southseasiders opened the scoring first through Franklin Abela but Valletta turned the tide in their favour.

The inspirational Raphinha netted five goals with Xavier Saliba and Dylan Musu completing the scoring for the Lilywhites.

Ħamrun Spartans crushed Qormi 14-4 in their league opener. True to expectations, the Spartans were in a class of their own as they produced a catalogue of chances. Their scoring spree featured a poker from Everton Veve, a hat-trick for Florin Anton and doubles from Daniele Degennaro and Luke Stivala.

Jason Mifsud, Daniel Mifsud and Clint Cope concluded the rout for the winners.

Qormi, made the scoreline look more respectable with goals from Miguel Alcaraz, Adrian Fenech, Luca Mallia and Antoine Galea.

This season, Swieqi United are also expected to be among the main contenders for the honours.

They opened their league trek with a 6-2 win over University of Malta. Boicho Marev hit four goals for Swieqi and Dimitar Petev got the other two as the University boys reduced the arrears through Leo Muscat and Jean Carl Cuschieri.

The first round of matches will be completed tonight.

Title hopefuls Luxol face Tarxien Rainbows while Qrendi play against neighbours Żurrieq Wolves.