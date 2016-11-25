Sports round-up

Doping: There was a slight rise in the number of positive tests carried out worldwide last year, World Anti-Doping Agency figures released on Wednesday showed. WADA’s report showed banned substances were found in 3,809 samples from 303,369 tests carried out globally last year, or 1.26 percent. That is up from 3,153 adverse analytical findings from 283,304 samples, or 1.1 percent, in 2014. WADA’s 2015 Testing Figures Report marks the first set of global testing data since the 2015 World Anti-Doping Code came into effect at the start of last year.

Rugby Union: Lock George Kruis will start for England against Argentina tomorrow less than a month after undergoing ankle surgery in one of four changes announced by Eddie Jones yesterday. Flanker Tom Wood, full-back Mike Brown and winger Jonny May, who all missed last week’s demolition of Fiji, return to the starting team for the Twickenham clash. Semesa Rokoduguni was left out of the squad despite his man-of-the-match performance in last week’s demolition of Fiji and is replaced by May, with Elliot Daly, normally a centre, having another run on the left wing.

Basket, NBA: Cleveland forward Kevin Love scored a first-quarter record 34 points on Wednesday, helping the Cavaliers to a 137-125 win over Portland. Love caught fire from the tip-off by making eight three-pointers in the opening quarter alone and outscoring the entire Timberwolves team 34-31 heading into the second. His tally fell three points shy of the NBA mark for most points in any quarter. Golden State’s Klay Thompson hit 37 in the third quarter of a game against Sacramento in January 2015. Love finished with 40 points, the most he has scored since joining the Cavaliers prior to the 2014-15 season.