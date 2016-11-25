Sir Hugh Robertson elected BOA chairman

Sir Hugh Robertson has been elected to succeed Lord Sebastian Coe as the new chairman of the British Olympic Association (BOA).

The former Sports Minister, who oversaw the delivery of the London 2012 and Paralympic Games, was appointed as vice-chairman of the BOA one year ago.

Robertson beat his only opponent for the role, Great Britain Hockey president Richard Leman, by a clear majority at an election in London yesterday.

Robertson said: “Following on from my involvement with London 2012, it is a great privilege for me to become chairman of the British Olympic Association.

“After the success of Rio 2016, this is an extraordinarily exciting moment for British Olympic sport. I want to build on this success and drive the organisation forward both on and off the field of play.”