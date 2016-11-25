Watch: French "Spiderman" climbs Barcelona skyscraper without a harness
French "Spiderman" Alain Robert scaled one of the tallest skyscrapers in Barcelona without a harness today.
Bystanders and police watched as the 54-year-old climbed up and then descended the Torre Agbar, a glass-covered office building known for its night-time illuminations, completing the feat in around one hour.
Upon reaching the ground, police escorted Robert away as a swarm of journalists and curious bystanders encircled him.
The urban climber is famous for his daredevil, harness-free approach to scuttling up buildings with nothing more than some chalk on his hands and climbing shoes on his feet.
Robert has conquered over 100 structures worldwide including San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, Dubai's Burj Khalifa complex, the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Sydney Opera House without safety equipment.
Els @mossos s'emporten l'escalador @frenchspiderman quan baixa sa i estalvi de la Torre Agbar entre aplaudiments dels curiosos @btvnoticies pic.twitter.com/S9UYeTe4QP
— Laura Arias (@lau_arias_) November 25, 2016
