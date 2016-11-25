Take-away owner charged over death of employee

A Tarxien man who owns a take-away today sat in court as prosecutors accused him of having involuntarily caused the death of one of his employees.

Paul Grech, 51, stands accused of involuntarily causing the death of 48-year-old Marco Gonzi from Fgura, in an unfortunate accident which dates back to September 13, 2014.

Mr Grech was charged with having failed to conduct and record a proper and systematic assessment of health and safety hazards at the take-away, as well as with having failed to install adequate signs and technical measures to reduce the chances of workplace hazards.

As an employer, Mr Grech was charged with having failed to ensure that his employees were adequately informed and trained on the proper use of machinery which presented a possible health hazard. He was also charged for his alleged failure to have the lift inspected and certified by a qualified person every 6 months.

The court, presided by magistrate Joseph Mifsud, ordered a ban on the publication of the name and location of the take-away where the accident took place.

Senior Inspector Johann Fenech prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Amadeus Cachia were defence counsel.