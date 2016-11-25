Student body calls for council election to be declared 'null and void'

The Studenti Demokristjani Maltin today called for yesterday’s election for the Kunsill Studenti Mcast to be declared null and void and for a new electoral process is initiated.

In a statement, it expressed concern at the election, which it said carried a number of irregularities.

“Our disappointment lies in the fact that, despite discrepancies between the number votes in the ballot boxes and those issued by the registry, the chief electoral commissioner, Samwel Ebejer, chose to move forward with the counting process.

“Our concerns were further exacerbated when three ballot boxes did not include a registry so the number of votes in them could not be compared with the confirmed number coming from the registry…

“Among other irregularities, we are concerned about the fact that one of the ballot boxes was not even sealed and that no official turnouts were published throughout the day by the Electoral Commission.”

SDM also said that although voting was opened on Wednesday for students who might have had a placement on Thursday, all students were allowed to vote on Wednesday.