Road works in Aldo Moro Road, Marsa this evening

Following repair works to the underground electricity network at Aldo Moro Road, Marsa, Enemalta will be completing road resurfacing works tonight.

It said in a statement that the lanes for general vehicular use will not be affected but part of the bus lane - from Marsa to Paola - will be closed between 8.30pm and 7am tomorrow.

Vehicles authorised to use of this lane will be guided to shift to other lanes during the works, being coordinated with Transport Malta.