A pedestrian was grievously hurt when he was hit by a car in Floriana this afternoon, police said.

The victim, a 45-year-old Sudanese national who lives in Floriana, was hit by a Peugeot 205 being driven by a 62-year-old St Paul's Bay man.

Valletta police were alerted to the accident, which happened on Pjazza Emanuel S. Tonna, at around 5pm. Medics rushed the pedestrian to Mater Dei hospital.

Investigations are ongoing, police said.