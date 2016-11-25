Advert
Overnight getaway from Safi detention centre

Security guards disciplined following escape

Police are searching for a man who escaped from Safi detention centre last night, the Home Affairs Ministry said in a statement. 

The ministry did not say how the detainee got away, although it said that a number of security guards at the detention centre would be disciplined as a result. 

Magistrate Antonio Micallef Trigona is leading an inquiry into the escape. 

Safi detention centre made headlines two weeks ago after the Home Affairs ministry announced that it had rounded up a number of failed asylum seekers and sent them there pending "further steps". The detainees, who are all believed to be from Mali, are likely to be deported. 

 

