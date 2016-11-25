No access to single market without free movement of people, Joseph Muscat warns UK
Details of 'new relationship' could be delayed
Dr Muscat said the UK and EU needed to reach agreement on a range of details once UK Prime Minister Theresa May triggered Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty.
He said these included the bill the UK had to pay before leaving, establishing what would happen to the UK-Republic of Ireland border and working out interim arrangements on issues like security.
Malta assumes the EU's presidency in January.
