Man injured during argument in Marsa
A 29-year-old man from Chad was grievously injured during an argument in Marsa yesterday.
The police said the argument took place in Triq Xatt il-Mollijiet at 11.50pm.
The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.