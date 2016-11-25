Advert
Friday, November 25, 2016, 07:03

Man injured during argument in Marsa

A 29-year-old man from Chad was grievously injured during an argument in Marsa yesterday.

The police said the argument took place in Triq Xatt il-Mollijiet at 11.50pm.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

