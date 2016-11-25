Man denies breaking into car in St Julian's

A 46-year-old Briton living in Malta today denied having broken into a parked rental car and tried to steal a camera belonging to a Macedonian man.

David Clement Joseph Yates, a handyman who is currently unemployed, stands accused of having broken into a Hyundai car parked across the street from a hostel called 'Inhawi' on St. Julian's Hill yesterday at 10am. The car was being rented by two young Macedonians.

Taking the witness stand, one of the Macedonian youths testified that while having breakfast at the hostel, he decided to pop out to the parked vehicle to fetch some medicine. He explained how he suddenly heard a sound similar to the shattering of glass. Running across the street he saw the accused partially inside the car and realised that one of the car's back windows was smashed, the court heard.

The court was told that the accused was about to make off with a camera belonging to one of the youths. Inside the car there was also a newly bought musical instrument worth around €900.

The first witness explained how he had physically caught hold of the alleged thief and called out to his friend for help. Both youths managed to restrain the accused until the arrival of the police.

The other youth also testified and gave a similar version of the incident.

The court was presented with a bill issued by the car rental company which charged the two youths a total of around €500, which included a fee for the broken window and a damage administration fee.

The accused pleaded not guilty and was granted bail against a personal guarantee of €5000.

Mr Yates tried to interrupt the proceedings several times and raised his hand to indicate his wish to speak, only to be told that he had to wait for the opportune moment. During a lighter moment, when asked to stand up by the magistrate the accused quipped " I need to sit down because today I have a cold."

Inspector Matthew Spagnol prosecuted. Lawyer Yanika Bugeja was defence counsel.