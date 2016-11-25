Government buys 150 beds in private elderly people's home
An agreement has been reached for the government to buy 150 beds from the elderly people’s home St Elizabeth in Rabat.
As a result, the government has started using 70 beds and will get the other 80 once the extension of the home is completed in February.
The agreement was announced by Parliamentary Secretary for the Elderly Justine Caruana this morning.
