Finding the true spirit of Christmas

Consumerism seems to have taken over Christmas in recent decades. As the shops, streets and houses light up and many start buying gifts, Child magazine looks at the real meaning of this feast and what can be done to revive its true spirit.

This does not only mean setting up the Christmas crib or attending religious functions but also sharing and giving, volunteering and resolving conflicts with our loved ones.

This issue is, however, not only about Christmas. It also tackles the broader concept of inclusive education and discusses the progress made in this area by the Maltese education system.

The new interactive science centre in Kalkara, Esplora, is reviewed by a parent and her child, while lovers of the performing arts will enjoy reading about the first ever Maltese Islands Festival, which will be held next week.

There are also a number of tips on how to spend some quality time with your family, including board games, films and recipes young and old will love.

Child is out tomorrow with the Times of Malta.