Xewkija eliminate KO holders Kerċem

Għajnsielem’s John Camilleri (right) runs past Nadur goalkeeper Matthew Muscat during their KO game. Photo: Anthony Cassar

Xewkija Tigers beat holders Kerċem Ajax 3-1 to reach the semi-finals of the KO tournament for Division One teams in Gozo last weekend.

Two goals in the opening half paved the way for the Tigers’victory.

On 23 minutes, Thiago Melo Dos Santos’s effort slipped from the goalkeeper’s grasp with the ball rolling into the net.

Eight minutes from half-time, Daniel Bogdanovic was on the mark following a fast break.

Kerċem were found wanting in attack as they desperately tried hard to stay in the match.

But Xewkija made sure of the qualification with a third goal scored by Bogdanovic from a free-kick.

In stoppage-time, Petar Kyum-yurdzhiev pulled one back for Kerċem from a corner action but that came too late for them to save the match.

In the other quarter-final, Għajnsielem netted a goal in each half to eliminate Nadur Youngsters 2-0.

The Blacks were better organised on the pitch as Nadur seemed to rely heavily on striker Claudio Antunes for goals.

Għajnsielem opened the scoring just before half-time when John Camilleri pounced on a loose ball to beat the keeper with a shot from inside the box following an Edison Bilbao Zarate free-kick.

They sealed victory with a second goal on 77 minutes. Emiliano Lattes ran into space and placed his shot beyond the keeper’s reach.

In next month’s semi-finals, Għajnsielem play Xewkija Tigers and Victoria Hotspurs take on Oratory Youths.

Division Two

The top-of-the-table clash bet-ween Sannat Lions and Għarb Rangers ended in a draw, leaving both sides heading the Division Two standings level on 11 points and still without defeat.

Rangers could have gone ahead very early in the match but Saviour Fidelis’s penalty went wide.

Fidelis, however, made up for his earlier mistake as he put his side in front on 18 minutes only for the Lions to stage a strong reaction and draw level thanks to Ajibade Adesina’s goal on 39 minutes.

Last week, Għarb were awarded a 3-0 win over Żebbuġ Rovers on the table.

The decision was taken by the Gozo FA council after the match between the two sides earlier this month was abandoned when the referee was hit by a water bottle.

Meanwhile, the other en-counter from the last matchday of the first round between Munxar Falcons and Qala Saints was also abandoned on 71 minutes due to bad weather. The score was 2-2

Michael Mattias Uzor (21) and Jordi Parnis (61) had scored for Munxar while Steve Dimech (45, 59) hit a brace for Qala.

The match will be replayed at the Kerċem Ajax ground on Tuesday (kick-off 18.30).