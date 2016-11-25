Sporting briefs

Silva: Thiago Silva is on the verge of sealing a move to Juventus in the summer, the Daily Mail reported yesterday. For Silva this would represent his second spell in Italy after his experience with Milan. The Paris SG captain has played all but one of the French champions matches this season and Juve believe they can get the defender on the cheap, meaning his £100,000 a week wages would take a significant hit.

Cavasin: Alberto Cavasin has said his farewells to Leyton Orient after being sacked as manager yesterday. “I would like to say goodbye and I am sorry for not achieving the results that both I and all the coaching staff wanted during my time with the club,” he says in a statement on the club’s website. “I gave absolutely everything I could and I hope results can pick up as a club of this nature and history deserves to be successful.”

Burga: Peru agreed to extradite the former head of the country’s soccer federation to the United States to face criminal conspiracy charges in a far-reaching inquiry into corruption at the heart of the FIFA. President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski approved Manuel Burga’s extradition in a resolution published yesterday in El Peruano, five months after a Peruvian court found that the request from a New York court was substantiated.

Futcher: Former Barnsley and Grimsby favourite Paul Futcher has died at the age of 60. The defender, who had cancer, enjoyed a long career that started with his hometown club Chester in 1972 and saw him finally retire in 2000 aged 44. He was one half of footballing twins alongside Ron, a striker, while his older brother Graham was also on the books with Chester.

Charlton: Charlton Athletic have appointed Karl Robinson as the League One club’s new manager. The 36-year-old makes a quick return to football having been sacked by MK Dons at the end of October. Robinson takes over at The Valley following the departure of Russell Slade, and has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract .

Women’s Football: Friendly – Malta vs Andorra 4-0.