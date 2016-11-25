Rainbows revive Zerafa talks

Jesmond Zerafa – Rainbows talks.

Jesmond Zerafa yesterday was in talks over the possibility of returning to coach Tarxien Rainbows.

Zerafa is familiar with the environment at Tarxien as he has led the team in the past. This is believed to be a key factor behind the club’s decision to approach Zerafa over the coaching post vacated by Jacques Scerri.

The popular Scerri, regarded as one of the brightest coaches in the BOV Premier League, stepped down from his post last week but heeded Tarxien’s call to oversee the team’s preparations for their clash with Gżira United after Kevin Vella had a change of heart after initially agreeing to take charge of the team.

Tarxien, ninth in the standings on 13 points after beating Gżira 1-0 last weekend, had earmarked Zerafa as one of the top candidates to replace Scerri but talks appeared to have broken down earlier this week only to be revived yesterday.

It is understood that discussions between Zerafa and Tarxien officials are at an advanced stage but the coach is having a series of meetings with representatives of the players before making a final decision.

Zerafa is expected to meet the Tarxien officials again next Monday and will not take charge of the team for their Premier League clash against Birkirkara tomorrow.

Elsewhere, Ħamrun Spartans have yet to engage a new coach after parting ways with Steve D’Amato earlier this month.

Former Floriana and Malta international Jonathan Holland has been put in charge of the team on an interim basis but the Spartans are understood to be actively looking to bring in an experienced coach.

Scerri is believed to be the Spartans’ preferred candidate but the former Pembroke and Tarxien mentor is in no rush to join a new club as he wants to take a short break before resuming his coaching career.

Last weekend, Ħamrun suffered a 4-1 defeat to Hibs to remain seventh, level on 14 points with St Andrews.