Brazil close in on Argentina

Argentina remained on top in this month’s FIFA rankings, but have seen their command on the summit weakened by close rivals Brazil (2, up 1).

This month’s list saw plenty of movement thanks largely to the 63 World Cup qualification matches played, but also to 71 other qualifiers and friendlies that took place over the past few weeks.

After a good run of form in World Cup qualifying, the Seleçao have surpassed Germany (3, down 1) and closed the distance to their South American neighbours.

Chile, meanwhile, climbed into fourth place.

Ireland (23, up 10) jumped 10 places to break into the Top 25 this month after winning three successive World Cup qualifiers.

Egypt saw off Ghana in one of Africa’s headline World Cup qualifiers to move up 10 places themselves into 36th position.

Further down the table, Slovenia (50, up 2) managed to squeeze into joint 50th place after their 1-0 win over Malta in a 2018 World Cup Group F qualifier.

Outside the Top 50, five teams made the strongest impact. Israel (54, up 25) secured the biggest moved by points (145), as they continue their push for a World Cup qualification seat in a group that includes Spain and Italy.

Armenia’s 3-2 win against Montenegro helped them jump the largest number of places (87, up 38).

Malta lost another four places to slump to 182nd, our national team’s worst ever position in the rankings according to reports.

This month, Malta suffered back-to-back home defeats to Slovenia and Iceland (2-0) in a friendly.

Top 10

1. Argentina 1,634; 2. Brazil 1,544; 3. Germany 1,433; 4. Chile 1,404; 5. Belgium 1,368; 6. Colombia 1,345; 7. France 1,305; 8. Portugal 1,229; 9. Uruguay 1,187; 10. Spain 1,166.