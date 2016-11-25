Joseph Muscat is right

I thought that would get your attention. Don’t go running away with the idea that I have been converted to slavish adherence to the Movement, that abject manner of behaviour I shall leave to others, who seem to prefer to adopt the ostrich’s habits.

That about which I agree with Premier Muscat is the point made by him to the BBC about how the Brits, having believed the thug Farage and the clown Johnson, Boris of that ilk and voted themselves out of the EU, can’t expect to get a better deal than that which they would have benefitted from had they remained in.

In other words, though apparently his witty grasp of the English language didn’t get him that far, he was making it clear to said Brits that they can’t expect to have the benefits of membership if they no longer want to remain in the club. Fair enough, if they want a good trade deal, they have to take the bad (assuming you agree that free movement of persons is a bad thing, as the bigots and xenophobes seem to, I don’t) along with the good.

I find it moderately amusing though that Premier Muscat saw fit to make this perfectly valid point when he clearly doesn’t have much of an intention of applying the principles to himself.

He sees nothing wrong with Ministers (even Super Ministers) playing fast and loose with the rules of fiscal morality and probity that apply even when wearing a Panama Hat, and this even if it is designed by a nebulous “Lord Egrant”.

He sees nothing wrong with using EU membership in order to bolster his efforts to flog passports for his commercial honney-buns Henley and Whosits.

He sees nothing wrong either with allowing his assorted minions to behave in a manner that is distinctly non-European, in doling out goodies to every one who might be able to return the favour, in sucking up to developers and bloated plutocrats and in allowing the stench of corruption to permeate virtually every level of governance below his.

He sees nothing wrong in subjecting whole swathes of the population to the possibility of a relocation exercise that takes on aspects of ethnic cleansing, though in the name of high-rise constructions not religions: if you think I’m exaggerating, ask the residents of Paceville.

He sees nothing wrong in a Minister’s driver taking pot-shots at passing motorists, or with a Minister’s wife pocketing nice wads of our cash with little, if any, perceivable results.

He sees nothing in anything much, as long as it not outright illegal.

We’re European, Jim, but not as the world knows it, if you’ll allow a quasi-Trekkie allusion.