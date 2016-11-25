Comedy Knights return just in time for the festive season

Photo: Francesca Rizzo

The Comedy Knights have managed to become the fastest-selling act of the Christmas season for the second year in a row, with more than 3,500 tickets sold at pre-sale.

This festive season's series of satirical, slightly-political sketches is called Just4Laughs, and audiences can expect The Sliema Girls, The First Lady, Simon and Joseph to all make a cameo appearance.

“It’s been a crazy, train wreck of a year, both locally and internationally,” said director and TAC Theatre founder Wesley Ellul. “Our writers, comedians Chris Dingli and Steve Hili, really have it easy this year… I mean, between Trump, Brexit, the morning-after pill and the Paceville Masterplan, we’re set for an awesome round of laughs and mind-numbing revelations.”

“Ticketholders will get to experience the electric chemistry between some of Malta’s funniest and wackiest comedians, namely Sir Chris Dingli, Lady Pia Zammit, Sir Marc Cabourdin, Sir Thomas Camilleri, Lady Jo Caruana, Sir Colin Fitz, Sir Steve Hili and the latest edition to our menagerie: Lady Chantelle Micallef Grimaud,” said Mr Ellul.

Tickets are now on sale for the general public, with shows running every day between Monday December 26 and Sunday January 8, except on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

To buy tickets, visit www.comedyknights.com or www.ticketline.com.mt But be quick! Many dates are already sold out.