New Gilmore Girls’ ‘to bring harmony after US election’

From left, Kelly Bishop, Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham has said the return of the show feels even more needed following the US election.

Speaking just days after Donald Trump’s win, Graham said the old-fashioned kindness of the show seemed particularly crucial.

The drama, which details the lives of a mother and daughter in a small Connecticut town, returns to screens later this week nine years after the seventh series ended.

Graham, who was a vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton, said: “I think this show and the world it created and the town is a happy place and we need that so much now.

“It always stuck out as old fashioned at the time, it’s not about zombie vampire policemen. It’s unique and kind and I feel proud to put that into the world, especially now.”

The four new feature-length episodes of the show, which will stream on Netflix, will see Graham’s Lorelai Gilmore reunite with her daughter Rory in the fictional town of Star’s Hollow and quickly slip back into the show’s signature rapid-fire dialogue.

The episodes were written by the show’s original creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, and Graham said returning to the pace of her language was particularly welcome, saying: “That is the aspect I had missed the most, this language is theatrical in its demands and it takes a little more work and a little more air and energy but it’s exhilarating to do.”

Sherman-Palladino left the show before its seventh and final series because of contract disputes but has returned for the Netflix reboot.

Alexis Bledel, who returns as Rory, added: “It is a gift to have good writing and Amy’s voice is very specific and you can’t recreate it, as we learned during our seventh season. We missed her while she was gone so to jump back in, it’s right there for you on the page.”

The show will also see the return of Bridesmaids star Melissa McCarthy in her role as Sookie St James, despite McCarthy previously saying she had not been asked to join the reboot.

Graham said McCarthy’s return was one of the most important parts of her return to Stars Hollow, saying: “She was a dear, dear friend of mine all through that time in particular and so important to Lorelei to have her best friend.”

The fourth instalment of the show will end with the mythical “final four words”, that Sherman-Palladinohas said she has had planned since 2006.

However, Bledel said the stars did not immediately know what they would be. She said: “They weren’t in the script, they were not on paper.

“We had to memorise them. Amy told us at different times what they were going to be and I think we were both surprised.”

Graham maintains that romantic resolution for both the mother and daughter is not necessarily the most important part of the conclusion, saying it is really their relationship that anchors it all.

Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life streams on Netflix today and the first seven series are also available.