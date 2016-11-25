Celebrating Europe on reel

Peter Simonischek and Sandra Hüller in Toni Erdmann, a film about a contentious father-daughter relationship.

The essence of Europe captured on film is what the European Parliament’s Lux Film Prize is all about.

This was clearly expressed by the director of this year’s winning film, Maren Ade, from Germany. The film, Toni Erdmann, won the coveted top prize, a part-comedy, part-drama which tackles a contentious father-daughter relationship.

On accepting the award at the plenary chamber in Strasbourg last Wednesday, Ade explained how, when talking about the prize with her son and looking at a map, he commented on what a big country Europe is and without thinking, she agreedwith him.

“Most of us believe borders are a thing of the past but then certain things bring out national thinking in us, like who has the best humour or football,” Ade said. “I am very happy to be a European cinema maker because it allows me to be German and European at the same time.

“I am lucky to live in a place where democratic institutions defend the arts and freedom irrespective of economic value,” she said to applause from the MEPs gathered for the ceremony.

Baya Medhaffer in À Peine J’Ouvre Les Yeux (As I Open My Eyes)

She concluded by saying that while aware that discussing cinema at a time of such existential crisis is a luxury, cinema itself can help to transform that which is unfamiliar into curiosity, interest and empathy.

Over the past decade, the European Parliament’s award has been a pioneering player in bringing the continent’s issues to the forefront of debate. Subtitled in the EU’s 24 official languages, the films selected for the Lux Film Prize competition help to air different views on some of the main social and political issues of the day – in doing so, they contribute to building a stronger European identity.

The Parliament also believes it is an innovative way to explore major European policy areas such as immigration, integration, poverty and violence against women.

At a time when there is so much talk of divisiveness, these films help celebrate the universal reach of European values, illustrate the diversity of European traditions and shed light on the process of European integration.

These films contribute to building a stronger European identity

Starting today, patrons in Malta will also be able to watch this year’s top three contenders courtesy of Spazju Kreattiv.

Together with Ade’s films, movie-goers can also watch the two runners-up, Tunisian offering À Peine J’Ouvre Les Yeux (As I Open My Eyes), and Swiss contribution Ma Vie de Courgette (My Life as a Courgette).

All three films were also nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 89th Academy Awards by their respective countries, although the Tunisian film did not make the final cut. Of the 85 submissions that were accepted, the final five Oscar nominees will be announced on January 24.

Toni Erdmann tells the story of Winfried Conradi and his daughter, Ines, who are failing to connect. In a last ditch attempt, Winfried invents the persona of Toni Erdmann and thus gains access to Ines’s previously secret life. It screens today and tomorrow at 8.30pm in German with English subtitles.

À Peine J’Ouvre Les Yeux is set in Tunis in the summer of 2010, a few months before the revolution. The protagonist is Farah, an 18-year-old just shy of graduation. Her family already thinks of her as a future doctor. However, she has her eyes set on other goals. Farah is free-spirited, sings in a political rock band, gets drunk and discovers love and life in the underbelly of her city, in spite of the desperate pleas of her mother, Hayet, who knows Tunisia and its dangers all too well.

This film will screen tomorrow at 6pm and on Sunday at 8.30pm in Arabic with English subtitles.

Targeted at a younger audience, Ma Vie de Courgette is a stop-motion feature film which, ultimately, pays homage to neglected and mistreated children who do the best they can to survive and overcome their past-inflicted wounds.

Ma Vie de Courgette (My Life as a Courgette)

Following the death of his mother, Courgette, a nine-year old boy, struggles at first to find his place in his new foster home filled with other orphans his age.

Yet eventually, with the help of a police officer and his new-found friends, Courgette eventually learns to trust, find true love and, finally, a new family of his own.

It is suitable for those aged nine and over and screens today and Sunday at 6pm in French with English subtitles.

Adding to the European flavour of the Lux Film Prize, participating audience members can also vote for their favourite film by visiting www.luxprize.eu/audience-mention. The film winning the popular vote will receive the Audience Mention award which will be presented at next year’s Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

Voting also gives one a chance to be selected to personally present the prize to the winner in the Czech Republic.

All screenings are taking place at the cinema at St James Cavalier in Valletta. Entrance is free of charge. Patrons are, however, requested to reserve a seat since space is limited.

For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org.