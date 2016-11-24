Trump offers prayers for unity in Thanksgiving message
US President-elect Donald Trump said, "It is my prayer, that on this Thanksgiving, we begin to heal our divisions and move forward as one country," in a Thanksgiving message delivered via social media.
"In declaring this national holiday, President Lincoln called upon Americans to speak with one voice and one heart," Trump said. "That's just what we have to do."
"This historic political campaign is now over, but now begins a great national campaign to rebuild our country and restore the full promise of America for all of our people," he said.
