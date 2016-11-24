Tokyo hit by first November snow in 54 years

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The Japanese capital Tokyo was hit by its first November snow in 54 years, slowing rush hour trains as residents slogged to work wearing heavy coats and boots in a city far more accustomed to earthquakes than to snow.

The last time snow fell in November in Tokyo, John F. Kennedy was President of the United States and singer Bob Dylan - who this year won the Nobel Literature Prize - had released his debut album just months before.

The snow, which began as sleet around dawn but turned to snow soon after, was sparked by an unusual cold front spreading over the Tokyo area that sent temperatures down to near zero C.

Average temperatures at this time of year are highs of 14C and rose as far as 20C as recently as Sunday.