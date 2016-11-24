Death toll in Iraq suicide blast rises to 100, mostly Iranians

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

An annual pilgrimage to the holy Iraqi city of Kerbala comes to a violent end after an Islamic State suicide truck bomb killed about 100 people, most of them Iranian Shi'ite pilgrims who had paused at a highway rest stop.

Sunni IS considers all Shi'ites apostates.

But the militants are also fighting Iran-backed forces in the broader U.S.-led coalition to oust IS from their Iraqi stronghold Mosul.

Tehran condemned the attack, saying it will continue to support what it said was Iraq's relentless fight against terrorism.